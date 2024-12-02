Shadow banks’ loan growth to moderate to 15-17 per cent this and next fiscal

MUMBAI: The slew of regulatory curbs on individual players along with broader measures at the sectoral level, including asking banks to set aside higher risk capital for their loans to shadow banks since last November 2023, have begun to show up with their loan growth losing momentum this fiscal and is likely to go down further to 15-17 per cent this fiscal and the next.

According to a Crisil Ratings analysis, non-bank loan growth is set to moderate to 15-17% in the current and the next fiscals, a 600-800 basis points (bps) decline from a strong 23 per cent growth last fiscal, as they navigate the dynamics of the evolving operating and regulatory environments and recalibrate strategies.

While the expected growth will still be above the decadal average of 14 per cent seen in fiscals 2014-24, Crisil said on Monday, it will moderate from the fiscal 2024 level on account of three factors.