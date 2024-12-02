Ventive Hospitality gets Sebi nod for Rs 2,000 crore IPO

MUMBAI: Ventive Hospitality, formerly known as ICC Realty India and a part of the Pune-based relator Panchshil Realty, has received the regulatory nod for a Rs 2,000 crore IPO.

The company, which primarily focuses on luxury offerings across business and leisure segments, said Monday that it has received the Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) approval for its proposed initial public offering.

The offer is a fresh issue worth Rs 2,000 crore, it added.

Ventive Hospitality was founded as the hospitality division of Panchshil Realty, which has a presence across the commercial, retail, luxury residential and data center segments.

In 2017, following acquisition of a 50 percent stake in the company, BRE Asia (formerly known as Xander Investment Holding), which is an affiliate of Blackstone, became a 50 percent shareholder in the real estate company.

Ventive’s hospitality assets are operated by or franchised from global operators, including Marriott, Hilton, Minor and Atmosphere. The luxury hospitality assets comprise JW Marriott Pune, The Ritz-Carlton Pune, Conrad Maldives, Anantara Maldives and Raaya by Atmosphere Maldives.