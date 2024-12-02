Vi launches AI-based solution to identify, block spam SMS for customers

NEW DELHI: Telecom service provider (TSP) Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) on Monday announced a new spam management solution aimed at protecting users from spam calls.
The telco, in a press release, said that the solution is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), and is designed to proactively detect and flag potential spam messages through an automated, machine-based system.
The feature will help Vodafone Idea users maintain a secure and clutter-free mobile experience. Since its initial testing phase, the solution has already flagged over 24 million spam messages.
“As more customers embrace digital communication, we recognize the growing threat posed by SMS-based spams and potential scam attempts,” said Jagbir Singh, CTO, of Vodafone Idea Limited.
He said that the AI-powered spam detection technology reinforces the commitment to customer safety by delivering proactive, real-time protection.
"Vi is focused on staying ahead of these threats and empowering customers with information to make their mobile experience safer,” he added.
Vi, India’s third-largest telco, also shared that it is continuously working to develop solutions to curb spam, including voice calls, to ensure its users are further protected from unsolicited communications.
According to Vi, these measures are in addition to various existing solutions and practices, such as simplifying the mobile app URL for filing spam complaints, enabling automatic capture of spam content (SMS), sender numbers, and dates, as well as whitelisting URLs in brand messages.
Vi also uses consumer feedback and complaints in conjunction with Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) detection, which identifies bulk call patterns (such as calls made from a single number to many distinct numbers), limiting their use to prevent further abuse.
Recognizing the importance of customer education, Vi regularly runs awareness campaigns to help users spot phishing attempts, report spam, and promote general caution.