Vi launches AI-based solution to identify, block spam SMS for customers

NEW DELHI: Telecom service provider (TSP) Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) on Monday announced a new spam management solution aimed at protecting users from spam calls.

The telco, in a press release, said that the solution is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), and is designed to proactively detect and flag potential spam messages through an automated, machine-based system.

The feature will help Vodafone Idea users maintain a secure and clutter-free mobile experience. Since its initial testing phase, the solution has already flagged over 24 million spam messages.

“As more customers embrace digital communication, we recognize the growing threat posed by SMS-based spams and potential scam attempts,” said Jagbir Singh, CTO, of Vodafone Idea Limited.

He said that the AI-powered spam detection technology reinforces the commitment to customer safety by delivering proactive, real-time protection.

"Vi is focused on staying ahead of these threats and empowering customers with information to make their mobile experience safer,” he added.