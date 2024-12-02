What makes loans against gold jewellery hit among borrowers

MUMBAI: The disbursal of loans against gold in the first seven months of the financial year has grown by an astounding 50%. Many analysts see this as a sign of deepening financial distress of the households.

However, there are also other factors as well driving the growth in this segment. The regulatory pushback against unsecured personal loans being one of the primary factors. Every other segment of personal loans grew in mid-single digit during this period at a low 3.3%.