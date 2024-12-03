Banking Bill seeks to resolve issues about unclaimed deposits, nomination among 17 other changes

MUMBAI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tabled the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, proposing to make as many as 19 amendments, including changes in the RBI Act, the Banking Regulation Act, the SBI Act, the Banking Companies (acquisition and transfer of undertakings) Act, and the Banking Companies (acquisition and transfer of undertakings) Act.

The bill also seeks to improve governance at banks and ensure better protection for depositors and investors, apart from enhancing customer convenience, the minister told the lawmakers presenting the bill on Tuesday.

The bill seeks to bring about changes in the RBI Act of 1934, the Banking Regulation Act of 1949, the State Bank of India Act of 1955, the Banking Companies (acquisition and transfer of undertakings) Act of 1970, and the Banking Companies (acquisition and transfer of undertakings) Act of 1980.

"The proposed amendments will strengthen governance in the banking sector and enhance customer convenience with respect to nomination and protection of investors," Sitharaman said.

Among the other key changes, the bill proposes to allow a bank account holder to have up to four nominees in their account. It also seeks to transfer unclaimed dividends, shares, and interest or redemption of bonds to the investor education and protection fund, allowing individuals to claim transfers or refunds from the fund.