PNB Housing eyes three-fold jump in affordable housing loan book to Rs 15,000 crore by FY27

MUMBAI: The third largest pureplay housing finance company PNB Housing Finance is targeting a threefold growth in its affordable housing loan book to Rs 15,000 crore by FY27. The company expects the loan book to scale past Rs 5,000 crore by the end of this fiscal.

"With a vision to take our affordable housing loan book to Rs 5,000 crore by FY25 and Rs 15,000 crore by FY27, we are expanding our network to 200 branches by FY25 and 500 branches across segments by FY27," Girish Kousgi, the managing director of PNB Housing Finance, told reporters here Tuesday.

“Affordable housing is the cornerstone of our growth strategy. We are committed to making home ownership more inclusive and accessible for all by leveraging innovative products and schemes, expanding our presence, and prioritising customer-centric solutions,” he added.

The lender has a network of over 300 branches now, primarily offering loans under the PM’s housing scheme.

The company also launched a special affordable housing loan scheme for women financial applicants and new brand mascot Roshni to offer customer-centric solutions.