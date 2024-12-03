SAR group targets high single-digit market share in electric two-wheelers by 2030

Rakesh Malhotra, founder of the diversified SAR Group, said on Tuesday that the company is aiming for a high single-digit market share in the electric two-wheeler (e2W) segment by 2030.

The market size is projected to reach 6-8 million units annually by then.

“Our goal is to achieve a high single-digit market share by 2030 when the market will grow to 6-8 million vehicles annually. We are focusing on segments that align with our strengths, such as B2B use cases and vehicles serving both personal and commercial purposes,” Malhotra told TNIE during the launch of a new electric vehicle (EV) by the company.

In the short term, SAR Group aims to rank among the top seven players in the e2W market, eventually targeting the sixth spot.

At present, three legacy players - Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor - and two new-age companies - Ola Electric and Ather Energy - are leading the EV revolution in India. Honda 2Wheelers entered the electric 2W market last month.