5.5 million customers port numbers to BSNL after private telcos hiked tariff

NEW DELHI: Nearly 5.5 million mobile users (till October 2024) ported their numbers to the state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) after the tariff hikes announced by private telecom service providers in June 2024.

As per data from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), there was a major rise in customer migrations from other telcos to BSNL from July to October 2024 period. In July 2024, BSNL saw 1.5 million users joining its network from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (VIL). This number rose to 2.1 million in August, 1.1 million in September, and 0.7 million in October 2024.

In contrast, BSNL experienced only 63,709 port-ins in June 2024, prior to the tariff hikes. At the same time, the number of customers leaving BSNL to switch to other networks had been higher in June 2024, with nearly 0.4 million users porting out. Following the tariff hikes, the rate of customer churn significantly decreased. By July 2024, only 0.31 million users left BSNL, and this number further dropped to 0.26 million in August, 0.28 million in September, and 0.51 million in October 2024.