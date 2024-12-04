Affordable housing market set to touch Rs 67 trillion by 2030, supplies to cross 31 million units

MUMBAI: The affordable housing market is slated to touch Rs 67 trillion, offering lenders a goldmine of Rs 44.6 trillion in funding opportunities by 2030 when over 31 million units will be deployed, says an industry report.

According to realty consultancy firm Knight Frank, the existing shortage plus the upcoming demand for affordable housing segment is estimated to be 30.7 million units by 2030.

The opportunity to finance 30.7 million units is calculated to be Rs 44.6 trillion taking the market to Rs 67 trillion.

By 2030, as many as 22.2 million housing units will be required in urban centres of which 95.2 percent or 21.1 million units will be concentrated in the affordable housing segment. This is on top of the existing shortage of 10.1 million units, according to the agency. Nearly half or 45.8 per cent of the demand will be concentrated amongst the economically weaker sections.

According to its analysis, the cumulative affordable housing demand in the country is projected to reach 31.2 million by 2030, with the market size estimated at Rs 67 trillion.