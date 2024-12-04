Ericsson secures multi-billion-dollar deal extension with Bharti Airtel for 4G, 5G network expansion

NEW DELHI: Ericsson has signed a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar extension deal with Bharti Airtel to supply 4G and 5G RAN (Radio Access Network) products and solutions for its operations in India.

As part of the agreement, Ericsson will deploy centralised RAN and Open RAN-ready solutions to transform Airtel’s network, enhancing both coverage and capacity. Additionally, existing 4G radios will be upgraded to improve the overall customer experience.

Commenting on the development, Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said, “The strategic partnership with Ericsson to deploy the latest technology is a testament to Airtel's pursuit of network excellence. This deployment will enable us to further improve the speed, reliability, and coverage of our network, ensuring an exceptional experience for our customers.”

Andres Vicente, Head of Ericsson South-East Asia, Oceania, and India, said the partnership extension reflects the shared vision to build robust 4G and 5G infrastructure for Airtel to serve its customer base, including the integration of new 5G use cases. “We will work closely with Bharti Airtel to deliver great user experiences for their customers,” Vicente added.

Ericsson powers 170 live 5G networks across more than 70 countries and has earned recognition for its technology leadership from independent analysts, including Frost Radar and Gartner’s Magic Quadrant.