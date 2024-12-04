Honda reaffirms commitment to India, plans to launch 3 new nameplates by FY26-27

Japanese automaker Honda is set to expand its footprint in the Indian car market with the introduction of three new nameplates by the financial year 2026-27. Among the upcoming models is an electric vehicle (EV) based on the company’s Elevate SUV, alongside hybrid and fully battery-electric powertrains.

“The three launches are the first step (towards increasing market share in India). We are going to have 5 SUVs by 2030. India is emerging as a very important market for headquarters in Japan and there is going to be a lot of intervention and strong action from us,” Kunal Behl, vice-president (marketing and sales), Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) told TNIE on Wednesday.

He added, “We are operating in two sedan segments which is like 8-9% of the industry. At present, the overall representation of Honda is in limited segments. We have been not aggressive on the many segments which we are going to work on.”