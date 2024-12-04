India’s private refiners cut Russian crude imports as discounts narrow; shifts exports from Europe to Asia

NEW DELHI: India’s private refiners, including Reliance Industries Limited and Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy, have reduced their imports of Russian crude by 18% month-on-month in November 2024, as the discount on Russian oil has narrowed.

According to energy cargo tracking firm Vortexa, private refiners imported a total of 726,585 barrels per day (bpd) from Russia in November, down from 885,983 bpd in October and 761,941 bpd in September.

Despite the reduction in Russian crude imports, India’s private refiners saw a 5% month-on-month increase in exports, although the destination has shifted from Europe to Asia.

In November 2024, private refiners exported 270,300.93 bpd to Asia, followed by 223,363.93 bpd to Africa, 138,121.76 bpd to Oceania, and 129,499.30 bpd to Europe. Once a dominant export destination for both private and state-owned Indian refineries, Europe now ranks fourth in export volumes.