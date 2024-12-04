IndiGo ranked among world’s worst airlines in survey conducted by AirHelp

MUMBAI: IndiGo, India’s largest airline, has been ranked among the world’s worst airlines in a recent survey conducted by AirHelp, a firm specializing in processing compensation claims for flight disruptions and lost luggage.
The survey placed IndiGo at the 103rd spot out of 109 airlines analyzed. However, the airline has strongly rejected the findings, questioning the survey’s methodology and credibility.
IndiGo stated that the data published in the AirHelp survey does not report the sample size from India, and neither takes into account the methodology or compensation guidelines used by the global aviation industry – casting doubt on its credibility.
“India’s most preferred airline, IndiGo refutes the findings of this survey and reiterates its promise of on-time, affordable, courteous and hassle-free travel experience for its customers,” it said.
It added that India’s aviation regulator DGCA publishes data on airline punctuality and customer complaints monthly and IndiGo has consistently scored high on punctuality and has the lowest customer complaint ratio for an airline of its size and scale of operations.
AirHelp also ranked Tata Group-run Air India at the 61st spot. In the latest report, AirHelp gave IndiGo a score of 4.80 while Air India scored 6.15. Brussels Airlines, Qatar Airways and United Airlines occupy the top three spots in the list with scores of 8.12, 8.11, and 8.04, respectively.
The annual report by AirHelp covered data from January to October and analyzed factors such as global customer claims, on-time performance, and feedback from travellers across 54 countries. It also took note of food quality, seating comfort, and crew service to rank the airlines.
AirHelp CEO Tomasz Pawliszyn said that the aim of the rankings is to provide a snapshot of airline performance and encourage airlines to consistently listen to passenger feedback. The worst-performing airline, ranked 109 in the survey, is Tunisair. The other airlines at the bottom are Buzz, Bulgaria Air, Turkish carrier Pegasus Airlines and Air Mauritius.