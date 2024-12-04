IndiGo ranked among world’s worst airlines in survey conducted by AirHelp

MUMBAI: IndiGo, India’s largest airline, has been ranked among the world’s worst airlines in a recent survey conducted by AirHelp, a firm specializing in processing compensation claims for flight disruptions and lost luggage.

The survey placed IndiGo at the 103rd spot out of 109 airlines analyzed. However, the airline has strongly rejected the findings, questioning the survey’s methodology and credibility.

IndiGo stated that the data published in the AirHelp survey does not report the sample size from India, and neither takes into account the methodology or compensation guidelines used by the global aviation industry – casting doubt on its credibility.

“India’s most preferred airline, IndiGo refutes the findings of this survey and reiterates its promise of on-time, affordable, courteous and hassle-free travel experience for its customers,” it said.