L&T Technology Services secures USD 50 million deal

BENGALURU: L&T Technology Services on Wednesday announced that it signed a multi-year agreement, estimated at $50 million with a leading global network solutions firm to provide Product Integration Services in North America.
The company said it ensures seamless deployment and support for customers across the region.
The agreement will enable the company to provide support for the client’s advanced networking solutions, ensuring integration and success for customers across the region. LTTS will leverage its capabilities in AI and automation frameworks for project deployment and execution.
"This strategic engagement represents a significant milestone for LTTS, marking our first sizable breakthrough in global markets by leveraging the deep expertise of our Smart World & Communication (SWC) division in managing communication networks” said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services.
By integrating a GLOCAL services model, cutting-edge automation and AI-driven frameworks, we will deliver value and reliability to our customers. This will help us elevate our partnership with the client further, he added.
The companies aim to offer secure LTE and 5G private networks across industries, unlocking new opportunities and enabling future-ready operations.
The partnership will address current market demands while positioning itself for upcoming 5G advancements under 3GPP standards, LTTS said in a statement.
In the September quarter, LTTS reported USD revenue at $307 million, growth of 3.9% QoQ and 6.5% YoY. In the second quarter, the company won two $20 million and four $10 million TCV (total contract value) deals.
Amit Chadha had said that with the pipeline comprising larger-sized deals involving consolidation as well as advanced technology-led transformation, "we are confident about the vision we set for ourselves and our medium-term outlook of $2 billion revenue with EBIT margin of 17-18%."