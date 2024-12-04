L&T Technology Services secures USD 50 million deal

BENGALURU: L&T Technology Services on Wednesday announced that it signed a multi-year agreement, estimated at $50 million with a leading global network solutions firm to provide Product Integration Services in North America.

The company said it ensures seamless deployment and support for customers across the region.

The agreement will enable the company to provide support for the client’s advanced networking solutions, ensuring integration and success for customers across the region. LTTS will leverage its capabilities in AI and automation frameworks for project deployment and execution.

"This strategic engagement represents a significant milestone for LTTS, marking our first sizable breakthrough in global markets by leveraging the deep expertise of our Smart World & Communication (SWC) division in managing communication networks” said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services.