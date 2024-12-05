China+1 plan: India’s limited gain

NEW DELHI: Government think tank Niti Aayog has admitted that ‘India has seen limited success so far in capturing the China Plus One strategy. Niti Aayog, which released its first quarterly report on trade and commerce, said Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, and Malaysia have become bigger beneficiaries of the strategy.

It attributes factors like cheaper labour, simplified tax laws, lower tariffs and pro-activeness in signing free trade agreements (FTAs) have played a key role in helping these countries expand their share of exports. The US has raised barriers for imports from China, which the report says led to a fragmentation of global supply chains, prompting multinational corporations to seek alternatives to Chinese manufacturing.

The report says this situation presents both challenges and opportunities for India. First, India has to navigate disruptions in global supply chain, and be wary of China dumping its products in Indian markets. India is seen as an attractive destination for companies looking to shift manufacturing bases out of China. “This shift offers India a chance to enhance its domestic manufacturing capabilities, mainly in high-tech industries,” says the report.