Google partners with Andhra to advance AI adoption across key sectors

NEW DELHI: Technology giant Google has announced a strategic partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the state.
Under this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Google will collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh government to integrate AI and machine learning (ML) solutions in critical areas such as healthcare and environmental sustainability.
The partnership also aims to promote skill development and bridge the digital divide by equipping citizens with the training and resources necessary to thrive in an AI-driven economy. Furthermore, Google will support the state's startup ecosystem, driving innovation and entrepreneurship in the AI sector.
“We are pleased to partner with Google to integrate AI solutions and accelerate Andhra Pradesh's growth. This collaboration aligns with our vision of using technology for the betterment of our citizens,” said Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.
Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country Managing Director of Google Cloud India, described the partnership as a significant step in Google’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive and sustainable digital future for India.
As part of the initiative, Google will provide 10,000 certificates for its Google AI Essentials course, a foundational programme designed to empower individuals to leverage AI for enhanced productivity and efficiency.
Google Cloud will also deliver specialised skilling programmes for government agencies, including Google Cloud Certifications and Skill Badges in key areas such as cybersecurity, data analytics, and generative AI.
In the healthcare sector, Google will accelerate the use of AI to improve access to quality care and enhance patient outcomes. This includes offering access to Health AI imaging models through strategic partnerships, exploring the use of generative AI with large language models (LLMs), and supporting advanced research initiatives through the Health AI Developer Foundations (HAI-DEF).
Google will also address pressing challenges such as air quality, urban planning, and disaster management by harnessing AI capabilities. To foster entrepreneurship, Google will collaborate with Andhra Pradesh’s startup ecosystem, offering mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to Google for Startups Accelerator programmes.
The partnership will further include pilot projects in sectors such as agriculture, traffic management, website modernisation, and citizen grievance redressal, showcasing the transformative potential of AI and cloud technology.
