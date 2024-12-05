Google partners with Andhra to advance AI adoption across key sectors

NEW DELHI: Technology giant Google has announced a strategic partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the state.

Under this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Google will collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh government to integrate AI and machine learning (ML) solutions in critical areas such as healthcare and environmental sustainability.

The partnership also aims to promote skill development and bridge the digital divide by equipping citizens with the training and resources necessary to thrive in an AI-driven economy. Furthermore, Google will support the state's startup ecosystem, driving innovation and entrepreneurship in the AI sector.

“We are pleased to partner with Google to integrate AI solutions and accelerate Andhra Pradesh's growth. This collaboration aligns with our vision of using technology for the betterment of our citizens,” said Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country Managing Director of Google Cloud India, described the partnership as a significant step in Google’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive and sustainable digital future for India.

As part of the initiative, Google will provide 10,000 certificates for its Google AI Essentials course, a foundational programme designed to empower individuals to leverage AI for enhanced productivity and efficiency.