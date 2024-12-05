Rate cut hope lifts market sentiment; Sensex and Nifty gain 1 per cent

India’s equity rallied sharply during the second half of Thursday’s trading session amidst renewed hope of a dovish monetary policy by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Further, a halt in selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) lifted sentiments.

Benchmark indices – BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, recovered from early losses and settled in green for the fifth consecutive session. The Sensex closed 809.53 points or 1 per cent higher at 81,765.86 while the Nifty50 settled at 24,708.40, up 240.95 points or 0.98 per cent.

"A positive turnaround from FIIs for the past couple of days to India in expectation of a dovish monetary policy by RBI supported the sentiment,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

He said the market experienced a sharp recovery from the day's low, closing with strong gains.

He added that stability in November service PMI data despite a rise in inflation shows steadiness in business activity.