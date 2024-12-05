VC funding in start-ups rises to $6.53 bn, PEs invest $4.69 bn in January-November

Meanwhile, private equity (PE) funding in start-ups stood at $4.69 billion in January-November 2024, compared to $4.59 billion in 2023 and $14.95 billion in 2022 during the same period. Zepto raised $665 million in June and in August, it raised $340 million, and these were the top two funding rounds in 2024 so far.

Start-up funding has been showing some signs of recovery of late, and Milan Sharma, Founder and MD, 35North Ventures, said though there has been recovery, it is still below the peak levels of 2021-2022. “Over the past three months, early-stage investments, particularly seed and Series A rounds, have been relatively stable, especially in the US and India. Late-stage funding remains cautious, with constrained valuations.”