CEAT acquires Camso off-highway tyres and tracks business from Michelin for $225 million

Leading tyre manufacturer CEAT is acquiring the Camso brand off-highway construction equipment bias tyre and tracks business from Michelin in an all-cash deal valued at about $225 million. The transaction will include the business with revenues of around $213 million for CY 2023 and global ownership of the Camso brand along with two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.

The manufacturing facilities being acquired are located in Sri Lanka.

Camso is a premium brand in construction equipment tyre and tracks with strong equity and market position in European Union and North American aftermarket and OE segments. The Camso brand will be permanently assigned to CEAT across categories after a 3-year licensing period.

CEAT said that this acquisition will expand its product portfolio in the high margin off-highway tyres (OHT) and tracks segments, which includes agriculture tyres and tracks, harvester tyres and tracks, power sports tracks and material handling tyres.