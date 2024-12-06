RBI keeps interest rate unchanged at 6.5%, lowers GDP projection to 6.6%, cuts CRR to 4%

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 6.5%, marking the 11th consecutive time the lending rate has remained steady.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) opted against any knee-jerk reaction to the growth slowdown in the second quarter with a repo rate cut, emphasising the need to be prudent and measured in its response to macroeconomic data.

However, it offered cheaper funds to the economy by reducing the cash reserve ratio by half a percentage point (50 bps) to 4%. This reduction will release as much as Rs 1.16 trillion of lendable money to the banks.

Announcing the status quo policy, with the key repo rate maintained at 6.5%, Governor Shaktikanta Das justified the decision, which was supported by a 4-2 vote by the panel.

He explained that all high-frequency macro data since October indicated that the economy has bottomed out and remains resilient, which does not warrant any knee-jerk policy measures.

However, given that the first-half numbers have come out much lower than projected, Das—whose six-year term ends next week and is likely to be extended for a third term—said the panel revised the full-year growth forecast down to a low 6.6% from the earlier 7.2%.