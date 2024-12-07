AI/ML, cyber security skills in demand for top job roles

BENGALURU: With the increasing adoption of AI across organisational functions, AI/ML and analytics continue to dominate as the most in-demand job family. Cybersecurity has overtaken Cloud to become the second-most sought-after domain.

Indeed and Nasscom launched the fourth edition of their Future of Work report – Balancing Priorities in an AI-driven World, and the report said the top five in-demand job roles include Data Scientist/Analyst, AI/ML Expert, Cybersecurity Specialist, Cloud Architect/Engineer, and DevOps Engineer.

As organisations become increasingly data-driven, AI, Analytics, and Cloud have emerged as the ‘holy trinity’ driving this transformation, the report said. Both the current and future workforce regard AI/GenAI proficiency, creativity, communication, and leadership skills as critical to success.

“A large portion of the workforce now actively leverages GenAI for diverse applications, including coding, programming, content creation, and beyond. The future workforce is particularly using GenAI for Learning & Development, enhancing general knowledge, improving communication skills, seeking mentorship and advice, and exploring AI’s vast capabilities,” the report said.