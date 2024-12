MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday chose to stay the course on inflation control, refusing to make any knee-jerk reaction to the growth slump reported in the second quarter with a repo rate cut.

RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) led by governor Shaktikanta Das decided to maintain the repo rate at 6.5% for the 11th time on the trot. The last time it changed the repo rate - the interest rate at which RBI lends money to commercial banks - was in February 2023, when it raised it by 25 basis points.

With Friday’s decision to hold rates, the central bank has signalled that a growth slip in just one quarter does not warrant a course correction from its Parliament-mandated inflation control objectives.

RBI has, however, cut the FY25 GDP projection from 7.2% to 6.6% and also raised the full year inflation estimate to 4.8% from 4.5% earlier.