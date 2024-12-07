Recognised start-ups have created more than 16 lakh direct jobs so far, says Minister Piyush Goyal

BENGALURU: Start-ups that are recognised under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) have created more than 16.6 lakh direct jobs, across over 55 varied industries, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

With 2.04 lakh start-ups, IT services have created the highest number of jobs, followed by healthcare and life sciences with 1.47 lakh direct jobs. As many as 90,414 direct jobs have been created by education start-ups.

Start-ups in the construction sector have created 88,702 direct jobs. From 300 start-ups in 2016, the number of recognised start-ups have increased to 1,17,254 by the end of December 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, the country has 1,40,803 recognised start-ups and since 2016, these start-ups have created over 15.53 lakh direct jobs, the ministry said in August.

As per the ministry, the flagship schemes like Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS) support start-ups at various stages of their business cycle.

It added that digital platforms like Startup India Hub portal and Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry (BHASKAR) enable easy access to resources and start-up ecosystem collaboration.