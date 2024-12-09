Bengaluru consumer court fines phone company for not providing user manual to customer: Report

Consumer electronics giant OnePlus India Technology Pvt Ltd has been ordered to pay Rs 5,000 in compensation to a Bengaluru resident for not providing a user manual with his new mobile phone, along with Rs 1,000 for litigation costs. The Bengaluru I Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission termed the company's actions "sheer negligence and indifference," as reported by Times of India.

The case stems from SM Ramesh, a Sanjay Nagar resident, who purchased a OnePlus Nord CE 3 mobile phone for Rs 24,598 on December 6, 2023. To his frustration, the package did not include a user manual, leaving him without detailed information on the phone’s features, warranty details, or the company’s address.

Times of India reported that, despite the consumer's repeated complaints, OnePlus remained unresponsive, finally delivering the manual in April 2024—four months after the purchase. Dissatisfied, the consumer filed a legal complaint on June 3, alleging a "deficiency in service."

OnePlus failed to appear at the hearings, prompting the commission to proceed ex parte. The court noted that the absence of a user manual caused mental agony and inconvenienced the customer, rendering OnePlus negligent. It underscored the manufacturer’s duty to provide essential documentation.

The report said that on November 29, the court directed OnePlus to compensate the consumer Rs 5,000 for mental agony and Rs 1,000 for legal costs. The decision highlights the importance of providing customers with complete product information to avoid legal repercussions.