Bharti Airtel's AI-powered solution flags 8 billion spam calls, 0.8 billion spam messages

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel has flagged 8 billion spam calls and 0.8 billion spam SMS messages within 2.5 months of launching its AI-powered spam-fighting solution.
The AI-powered network has successfully identified nearly 1 million spammers every day, its press note highlighted.
Over the past 2.5 months, the company has alerted close to 252 million unique customers on suspicious calls. It has also observed a 12 per cent decline in the number of customers answering them.
Six per cent of all calls on the Airtel network and two per cent of all SMS messages have been identified as spam.
It was noted that a staggering 35 per cent of the spammers have used landline phones. Additionally, customers in Delhi have received the highest number of spam calls, followed by customers in Andhra Pradesh and Western Uttar Pradesh.
Delhi is also the leading origin of these spam calls, followed by Mumbai and Karnataka.
In terms of SMS messages, the highest volume has originated in Gujarat, followed by Kolkata and Uttar Pradesh, with the largest number of targeted customers in Mumbai, Chennai, and Gujarat.
According to trends, 76% of all spam calls have been directed at male customers. There are also distinct differences in spam call frequency across age demographics.
Customers in the 36-60 age bracket have received 48 per cent of all spam calls, while those in the 26-35 age group have been the second-most targeted, accounting for 26 per cent of spam calls.
Only 8 per cent of the spam calls have been received by senior citizens. The company's findings have also highlighted the hourly distribution of spam activity.
Spam calls begin at 9 a.m. and gradually increase in volume throughout the day. The peak period of spam activity occurs between 12 noon and 3 p.m. -- the highest concentration of spam calls is recorded.
Moreover, there is a notable difference in the frequency of spam calls between weekdays and weekends. The volume of spam calls drops by approximately 40 per cent on Sundays.
Specifically, devices priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 receive about 22 per cent of all spam calls.