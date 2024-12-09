Bharti Airtel's AI-powered solution flags 8 billion spam calls, 0.8 billion spam messages

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel has flagged 8 billion spam calls and 0.8 billion spam SMS messages within 2.5 months of launching its AI-powered spam-fighting solution.

The AI-powered network has successfully identified nearly 1 million spammers every day, its press note highlighted.

Over the past 2.5 months, the company has alerted close to 252 million unique customers on suspicious calls. It has also observed a 12 per cent decline in the number of customers answering them.

Six per cent of all calls on the Airtel network and two per cent of all SMS messages have been identified as spam.

It was noted that a staggering 35 per cent of the spammers have used landline phones. Additionally, customers in Delhi have received the highest number of spam calls, followed by customers in Andhra Pradesh and Western Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi is also the leading origin of these spam calls, followed by Mumbai and Karnataka.