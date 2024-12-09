Dezerv surpasses Rs 10,000 crore in Assets Under Management, targets Rs 25,000 crore by December 2025

MUMBAI: Wealth management firm Dezerv announced on Monday that its total Assets Under Management (AUM) have surpassed Rs 10,000 crore, including assets from AIF, PMS, and distribution.

Dezerv, founded in 2021 by veteran wealth managers - Sahil Contractor, Sandeep Jethwani, and Vaibhav Porwa - has grown over 7x in just two years. The firm now aims to achieve Rs 25,000 crore in AUM by the end of 2025

In December 2022, Dezerv managed INR 1,265 crore. By December 2024, this number has grown to INR 10,048 crore.

“Our technology investments ensure personalised, data-led strategies, efficient execution, and complete transparency. We have also made significant investments in security, governance, and regulatory compliance to safeguard our clients’ interests. We look forward to scaling new heights together as we continue to transform wealth management in India.”, said Sandeep Jethwani, Co-founder, Dezerv.

Dezerv claims that their proprietary investment analytics platform - Wealth Monitor App - evaluated over 400,000 portfolios and found nearly 60% underperforming their market benchmarks.

It said that by combining data-led portfolio construction, tech-led portfolio execution and transparent fee structure, they help clients overcome these performance gaps.