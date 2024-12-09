India Resurgence Fund invests Rs 1,000 crore in Anthea Aromatics

MUMBAI: The India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF) has agreed to invest up to Rs 1,000 crore in Anthea Aromatics.

IndiaRF is an India-focused investment platform promoted by the Piramal Group and global fund house Bain Capital in a joint venture. The investment gives IndiaRF a controlling stake in the aroma speciality chemicals firm founded by Dr Vincent Paul in 1992.

IndiaRF currently manages close to $850 million in assets from its maiden fund. The present investment is from its second fund. The first fund has been deployed in 12 investments spanning nine sectors.

Over the years, Anthea has grown into a leading aroma specialty chemicals group and operates five manufacturing facilities across Maharashtra and Karnataka.