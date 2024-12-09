Retail passenger vehicle sales fell 33 per cent month-on-month in November: FADA

MUMBAI: Retail passenger vehicle (PV) sales in November 2024 fell by 33.37% compared to October 2024 and by 13.72% year-on-year, totalling 321,943 units. The decline in demand followed the festive season, with October 2024 sales reaching 483,159 units, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

“The PV segment faced notable headwinds, with sales declining 33.37% MoM and 13.72% YoY. Dealers cited weak market sentiment, limited product variety and insufficient new launches, compounded by the shift of festive demand into October. Although rural interest was present, it failed to significantly improve sentiment,” said FADA President C S Vigneshwar.

He noted that inventory levels have decreased by approximately 10 days but remain high at around 65-68 days. FADA has urged OEMs to further rationalise inventory to ensure the industry enters the new year on a healthier footing, thereby minimizing the need for additional discounts.

Vigneshwar stated that November was initially expected to build on its prior momentum, particularly due to the marriage season. However, dealer feedback suggests that this segment underperformed overall expectations.