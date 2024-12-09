Torch-light on Multi Cap Funds

After commencing a discussion on Multi Cap Funds in the last column, let us now turn the Torchlight on some randomly selected funds from this category. These include HDFC Multi Cap Fund, HSBC Multi Cap Fund, ICICI Prudential Multi Cap Fund, SBI Multi Cap Fund, Sundaram Multi Cap Fund and ITI Multi Cap Fund.

HDFC Multi Cap Fund has an AUM of R17,249 crore. The current Asset allocation mix is nearly 45%in Large Cap, 27 % in Mid Cap and 26% in Small Cap.

The top holdings are in the Financial Services, Capital Goods and Information Technology sectors.

Being a relatively newer entrant into this space, the returns of this fund over the 6 month and 1-year time periods are 9.66% and 28.49% respectively.

ICICI Prudential Multi Cap Fund has an AUM of R14,152 crore. The current Asset allocation mix is nearly 43% in Large Cap, 27% in Mid Cap and 29% in Small Cap.

The top holdings are in the Banks, IT-Software and Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology sectors. The returns of this fund over a 1-year, 3-year and 5-year time periods are 32.57%, 21.15 % and 21.48% respectively.

SBI Multi Cap Fund has an AUM of R18,603 crore. The current Asset Allocation mix is nearly 31% in Large Cap, 26% in Mid Cap and 36%in Small Cap.

The top holdings are in the Banks, Consumer durables and Finance sectors.

Being a relatively newer entrant into this space, the returns of this fund over the 6-month and 1-year time periods are 14.50% and 29.86% respectively.