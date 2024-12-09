TVS launches iQube E-scooter in Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: Chennai-based TVS Motor Company (TVSM) on Sunday launched a new 2.2 kWh battery variant of the TVS iQube electric scooter in Sri Lanka.

TVS iQube now offers three variants in six colours. The new 2.2 kWh battery variant of the TVS iQube is designed to make premium electric mobility more accessible and reduce the total cost of ownership for customers. Madhu Prakash Singh, Vice President, EV, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted by the growing adoption of the TVS iQube in Sri Lanka within just a few months of its launch.” Globally, the TVS iQube has crossed a milestone of 400,000 customers.