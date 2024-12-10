'Restoring inflation-growth balance most important task ahead of RBI': Shaktikanta Das in his last press conference

MUMBAI: Outgoing Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Tuesday that restoring inflation-growth balance is the most important task ahead of the central bank.

Addressing a press conference on his last day as the central bank chief, Das said his successor will have to navigate the changing world order, effectively deal with cyber threats, and focus on harnessing new technologies.

New Governor Sanjay Malhotra, he hoped, would carry forward RBI initiatives like CBDC and ULI, besides promoting financial inclusion.

Listing out the issues before the central bank, Das said one of the most important tasks will be to restore the balance between inflation and growth.

The Indian economy is resilient and robust with capacity to deal with global spillovers very effectively, he said.

The government has appointed Revenue Secretary Malhotra who will be taking over as the central bank chief on Wednesday.