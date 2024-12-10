Tejas Networks gets three-year contract with Vodafone Idea to enhance backhaul capacity

NEW DELHI: Tejas Networks announced on Tuesday that it has secured a three-year contract with Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) to supply equipment to enhance Vodafone Idea's backhaul capacity and improve network performance.
The company will provide its TJ1400 and TJ1600 packet and optical transmission products to augment Vodafone Idea's backhaul network across multiple telecom circles in India.
“As VIL accelerates its pan-India 4G and 5G rollouts, it is critical to upgrade our backhaul network to be scalable, robust and future-ready to efficiently manage the expected growth in data traffic and rising bandwidth demands,” said Jagbir Singh, CTO of Vodafone Idea Limited.
"We are pleased to welcome Tejas Networks as our wireline network partner in this journey towards VIL 2.0. Their state-of-the-art PTN and OTN products will play a key role in delivering a superior service experience for our customers,” he added.
Anand Athreya, CEO and Managing Director of Tejas Networks, expressed pride in being selected as a partner by Vodafone Idea as they embark on their journey to expand and establish a nationwide 4G and 5G network in India.
“We believe that this is a reflection of our ability to design highly flexible and well-differentiated products that consistently align with the evolving needs of top-tier communication service providers such as VIL while drastically lowering the cost and energy per bit,” said Anand Athreya.
Vodafone Idea Limited, India's third-largest telecom service provider, is yet to launch commercial 5G services, while its competitors Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have already deployed 5G networks across the country.Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea is in the process of raising funds from banks and markets.
Recently, the company announced that its Board of Directors has approved the issuance of up to 176 crore equity shares on a preferential basis to raise Rs 1,980 crore. The shares will be issued to Omega Telecom Holdings Private Limited (Rs 1,280 crore) and Usha Martin Telematics Limited (Rs 700 crore), both Vodafone Group companies.