Tejas Networks gets three-year contract with Vodafone Idea to enhance backhaul capacity

NEW DELHI: Tejas Networks announced on Tuesday that it has secured a three-year contract with Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) to supply equipment to enhance Vodafone Idea's backhaul capacity and improve network performance.

The company will provide its TJ1400 and TJ1600 packet and optical transmission products to augment Vodafone Idea's backhaul network across multiple telecom circles in India.

“As VIL accelerates its pan-India 4G and 5G rollouts, it is critical to upgrade our backhaul network to be scalable, robust and future-ready to efficiently manage the expected growth in data traffic and rising bandwidth demands,” said Jagbir Singh, CTO of Vodafone Idea Limited.

"We are pleased to welcome Tejas Networks as our wireline network partner in this journey towards VIL 2.0. Their state-of-the-art PTN and OTN products will play a key role in delivering a superior service experience for our customers,” he added.