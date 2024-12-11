Hinduja Group’s SWITCH Mobility unveils new low-floor bus for India, expands to European market

MUMBAI: SWITCH Mobility Ltd, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland and part of the Hinduja Group, unveiled its new electric bus platform, SWITCH EiV12, on Wednesday. The SWITCH EiV12 is a modern low-floor electric city bus designed specifically for the Indian market.

SWITCH also forayed into the European market by flagging off SWITCH E1 electric bus in Spain. Both the buses share common design philosophies and EV architecture.

SWITCH claims EiV12 is India’s First Low-Floor City Bus with Chassis-mounted batteries, featuring a scalable battery capacity of over 400+ kWh.

Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of SWITCH Mobility, said, "The launch of the SWITCH EiV12 and the flagging off of the SWITCH E1 for Spain is a proud milestone for the Hinduja Group and Ashok Leyland, underscoring our commitment to sustainable mobility.” He added that SWITCH is also developing a range of new products to expand its global offerings.

Mahesh Babu, Chief Executive Officer, of SWITCH Mobility, said that their low-floor electric city bus, designed for optimal energy performance and accessibility, has garnered an overwhelming 1,800 orders.

The EiV12 bus has secured over 1,700 orders from customers in cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai. SWITCH also informed that it has invested Rs 100 crore in developing the EiV12 and plans an additional $10-15 million for the E1 platform in Europe.

The Indian electric city bus market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21% by 2030 with an EV penetration of 70%. The total parc for electric city buses is likely to cross 70,000 units by 2030.