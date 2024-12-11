Reliance Industries biggest wealth creator, Adani Green fastest: Motilal Oswal study

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries, Adani Green and Linde India – biggest, fastest, and most consistent wealth creator, respectively, between 2019 and 2024, as per Motilal Oswal’s 29th Annual Wealth Creation Study which was released on Tuesday. It added that Adani Group’s flagship company - Adani Enterprises - is the top all-around wealth Creator.

As per the study, during 2019-24, top 100 wealth creators of India Inc created Rs 138 lakh crore. The pace of wealth creation is at 26% CAGR, higher than the BSE Sensex return of 14%. For the sixth time in succession, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries (RIL) has emerged as the largest wealth creator over 2019-24. This takes RIL’s Number 1 tally to 11 in the last 17 five-year study periods.

Adani’s renewable energy company - Adani Green - has emerged as the fastest wealth creator with a 2019-24 price CAGR of 118%. Rs10 lakh invested in 2019 in top 10 fastest wealth creators would be Rs 1.75 crore in 2024, a CAGR of 77% against 14% for Nifty 50, it said.

The study stated the industrial gases and engineering company - Linde India is the most consistent wealth creator. “We define consistent wealth creators based on the number of years the stock has outperformed in each of the last 5 years.

Where the number of years is the same, the stock price CAGR decides the rank. Based on this, over 2019-24, the relatively low-profile Linde India has emerged as the Most Consistent Wealth Creator,” said the report. Linde has outperformed the Nifty Total Return Index in last 5 years and has the highest price CAGR of 68%.

The analyses top 100 wealth-creating companies during the period 2019-24. Wealth created is calculated as the change in market cap of companies between 2019 and 2024 (March ending), duly adjusted for corporate actions such as mergers, de-mergers, fresh issuance of capital, buyback, dividends, etc.