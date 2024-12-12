Shriram Finance concludes sale of housing loan arm

NEW DELHI: Shriram Finance, the flagship company of the Shriram group, on Wednesday announced the completion of the sale of its entire stake (84.44% of the shareholding on a fully diluted basis) in its housing finance subsidiary Shriram Housing Finance Limited (SHFL/ Shriram Housing Finance) to Warburg Pincus, a global growth investor firm for a sale consideration of Rs 3,929 crore.

The sale of Shriram Finance’s stake in Shriram Housing Finance is done to Warburg Pincus’ affiliate - Mango Crest Investment Limited. The transaction marks a significant milestone, with all requisite approvals from regulatory authorities and stakeholders duly secured.

With this transaction, SHFL is well-positioned to further expand its operations and accelerate its growth under Warburg Pincus’ ownership and guidance.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of this transaction and extend our heartfelt best wishes to the team as they embark on this new chapter under Warburg Pincus. We are confident that the team will continue to drive success through financial inclusion and affordable housing for individuals,” Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman, Shriram Finance, said in a statement.