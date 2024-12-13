CEA Anantha Nageswaran says India’s GDP to grow at 6.5-7% in FY25, cites global uncertainties

NEW DELHI: The country will achieve 6.5-7% growth for the current financial year, said V Anantha Nageswaran, chief economic advisor, Government of India.

Nageswaran, speaking at the Global Economic Policy Forum 2024, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), highlighted the uncertain global economic environment as an ongoing challenge for India. He emphasised the need for India to strengthen domestic efforts to navigate these global uncertainties.

This statement assumes significance as the Reserve Bank recently lowered the growth projection for the current fiscal year to 6.6% from 7.2% earlier and increased the inflation forecast to 4.8% due to a slowdown in economic activity and stubborn food prices.

At the same event, Sunil Barthwal, secretary of the Department of Commerce in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said India is one of the most open economies globally, with trade contributing 45.8% of the country’s GDP.