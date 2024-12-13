Finance ministry asks banks to closely monitor top 20 large insolvency cases

NEW DELHI: The Finance ministry has asked the public sector banks to closely monitor the top 20 large cases of defaults that are undergoing insolvency proceedings.

In a review meeting chaired by M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), held on Thursday, banks were advised to ensure active monitoring of top 20 cases of banks at the managing director level, with all proceedings to be attended by senior officials not below the rank of general manager.