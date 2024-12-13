Government plans to raise coal stocks to 50 MT in FY26 as power demand likely to go up

NEW DELHI: As power demand is expected to touch a new high next year, coal ministry is planning to increase stocks at the beginning of the next financial year to 50 million tonne.

According to a ministry official, with an average daily demand of 272,000 tonne, a stockpile of 50 million tonne would be sufficient to run power plants for nearly 18 days.

“We are planning to have 50 million tonne at the start of the fiscal year, and we are confident of meeting the target as we have ramped up production. Given the expected rise in power demand next financial year, the government is focused on building up coal stock to meet the daily requirement of 272,000 tonnes per day,” said the official.