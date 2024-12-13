‘Indian VC funding to cross $300 billion by 2030’

BENGALURU: From $10.9 billion venture funding in 2015, Indian VC funding is expected to cross $300 billion by 2030.
Venture capital firm Kalaari Capital in its India Alpha: The Techade of Opportunity report said while it took six years to reach the first $50 billion funding, the next $50 billion was achieved in just three years.
Venture funding has grown 11x in the last decade and venture capital accounts for 36% of total private capital AUM in India as compared to 14% in 2010. This shows the growing prominence of the asset class, it said.
In 2024, funding has bounced back stronger in India as against other Asian economies as this year will end at $13 billion funding as against $9.6 billion in 2023. Over $11 billion in new funds announced for start-ups in the first nine months of 2024.
The Q3 of 2024 saw the highest-ever funding in last seven quarters. The report said by 2030, India will have over 300 unicorns. 2024 saw six new unicorns, 3x from 2023. In last five years, India has outpaced China in terms of new unicorns created.
The report states the start-up ecosystem is prepared for scale. After two decades of foundational growth, India is entering a phase of unprecedented momentum, fuelled by innovation, talent, and rising global demand. Entrepreneurs who once focused on ‘Building for Bharat’ are transitioning to ‘Building from Bharat for the World,’ creating products and solutions that address global challenges, it said.