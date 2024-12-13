SpiceJet clears pending employee provident fund worth Rs 160 crore

MUMBAI: SpiceJet said on Friday that it has cleared all pending employee provident fund (PF) dues amounting to Rs 160.07 crore, spanning over two years.

Over the past three months, since raising Rs 3,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), the airline said that it has cleared all pending statutory liabilities, including Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), Goods and Services Tax (GST), and employee salary dues.

“This marks a new chapter in SpiceJet’s journey. By clearing all pending statutory dues and settling disputes with lessors and creditors, we are demonstrating our unwavering commitment to operational excellence, financial prudence, and the welfare of our employees,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, of SpiceJet.

Singh added, “With the successful implementation of our financial turnaround strategy, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering superior service to our customers and achieving sustainable growth.”