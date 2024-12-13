Zomato gets Rs 803 crore notice for non-payment of GST

Zomato said that they believe that have a strong case on merits which is backed by opinions from our external legal and tax advisors. The Company will be filing an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority.

In December last year, Zomato had received a GST notice of Rs 401.7 crore. The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGCI) had sent tax notices to Zomato and Swiggy for not paying GST on delivery charges and said the delivery charges decline under the services category and the firms are liable to pay 18% GST.

Zomato had then said it is not liable to pay any taxes.

It had said, “The delivery charge is collected by the company on behalf of the delivery partners. Further, in view of the contractual terms and conditions mutually agreed upon, the delivery partners have provided the delivery services to the customers and not the company.”