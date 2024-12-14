Credit card defaults surge to 7.6 per cent amid rising indebtedness

MUMBAI: Reflecting the rising indebtedness of individuals and households, delinquency rates among credit card issuers or the portfolio at risk in banking parlance have risen by 110 basis points to 7.6% as of June 2024, up from 6.5% in June 2023.

According to an analysis by credit information bureau Crif Highmark, the numbers for the June quarter indicated that banks did not report significant stress. However, in the second quarter, almost all issuers, led by Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank, and Axis Bank, reported higher delinquencies.

The average balance per card rose to Rs 32,233 by June 2024 from Rs 28,919 in June 2023, further highlighting the rising indebtedness of cardholders. Crif Highmark noted that default or delayed repayment of credit card dues in the 91-180 days past due (DPD) bucket was persisting beyond 180 days. Delinquencies in the 181-360 days bucket increased from 0.7% to 0.9%, while defaults exceeding 360 days rose from 1.3% to 1.7%.

Credit card issuers typically charge 3.75% or more on unpaid balances on a monthly basis, translating to an annualised rate of 45%. Failure to make timely payments incurs additional penalties ranging from 0.5% to 1% of the minimum payment due, which gets amortised into the principal outstanding, thereby compounding the debt.