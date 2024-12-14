WGC sees modest demand for gold in 2025, central bank demand crucial

MUMBAI: After a sizzling growth both in terms of demand as well as in prices, which had crossed the USD 2750 mark this week, mostly led by huge demand from central banks and the safe-haven nature of the metal from an investor’s perspective in the years gone by, gold demand is seen moderating in 2025.

According to the World Gold Council, the outlook for gold presents a mix of challenges and opportunities, with the precious metal poised for modest growth amid a dynamic global economic landscape in 2025.

The council expects the price of the metal to rise modestly in 2025 due to factors like central bank actions, geopolitical tensions, and economic conditions in key markets like the US, China, and India.

While lower interest rates and geopolitical risks could boost prices, rising rates and slowing growth may pose challenges. Continued central bank buying is expected to provide support, though.

Potential upside can emerge from stronger-than-expected central bank purchases or economic shocks prompting a flight to safe assets. On the flip side, tighter monetary policies and rising interest rates could weigh on gold, the council said in its annual forecast for 2025.