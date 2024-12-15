'Can’t let big biz into banking yet,' says banker Kundapur Vaman Kamath

MUMBAI: Kundapur Vaman Kamath, the veteran banker who led the rapid growth of ICICI Bank and helmed it for nearly two decades from its inception and make the largest private sector lender within few years, has spoken against allowing corporate houses into banking space, saying the regulator has to be satisfied that they will not misuse public deposits through the backdoor.

Kamath, who also headed New Development Bank, the developmental bank floated by the BRICS groups as its first chairman, said the Reserve Bank needs to take extra care when it comes to digital lenders, saying there are more than enough signs of rash behaviour by them.

“The primary regulatory purpose of banking is to ensure the safety of depositors’ money. So, a little more time is still needed for corporates to be allowed into the banking sector. Because before letting corporates into the banking space, the RBI has to ensure that they will not use the deposits they collect from the public for their (corporates’) own funding needs. The regulator must first feel comfort in their presence and behaviours,” Kamath, the chairman of Jio Financial Services, the yet-to-be-operational financial services arm of Reliance Industries, said while talking at the Lalit Doshi memorial lecture here over the weekend.

On a question on fintech turning themselves as banks, he warned that there are signs of rash behaviour by some of them.

“I am seeing some signs of rash behaviour by some digital lenders. I’m being very frank about it...on the part of digitally-driven enterprises, I think, the RBI will have to manage with great care,” he said.

He also spoke against the calls for privatisation of more state-run banks.

“If the state-run banks have return 15-20% on their equity (RoE) why should they be noted allowed to thrive? Where is the room for privatisation with such good return? But of course he said they need to be given more operational freedom.

Kamath said most public sector banks are self-sufficient now when it comes to capital and can match their private peers on technological capabilities.