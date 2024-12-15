CEO killer is US’ new Anti-hero

US thought leaders are struggling to deal with the fallout of the killing of Brian Thompson, CEO of the insurer United Healthcare. The suspect, Luigi Mangione 26, who has millions of page views as a hooded assassin, and now as a protesting detainee in an orange jumpsuit, has become a cult hero on social media. Some see him as a Robin Hood out to teach the mean insurance companies a lesson; and legions of girls are swooning over his smiles and six-packs.

Even as the police collect evidence in what seems to be a watertight case of premediated murder, donations have poured in from online supporters. So far, $50,000 has been collected through the GiveSendGo fundraiser.

A post on Redditt said: “It’s not going to get better any time soon. As long as corporations are considered people, and money is considered free speech, we are stuck in this dystopian hell we call healthcare.”

Josh Shapiro, Governor of Pennsylvania, where Mangione was arrested, said the support for the killer was “deeply disturbing”. Police officers working on the case have described him as a ‘stone-cold killer’.

A crime is a crime; but from the emerging public evidence, it seems Luigi Mangione was sending a message. The bullet casings left behind on the Manhattan sidewalk where the United Health CEO was shot had ‘Deny’, ‘Defend’ and ‘ Depose’ inscribed on them.

Investigators say it is a reference to the 2010 book ‘Delay, Deny, Defend: Why insurance companies don’t pay claims and what you can do about it’. Documents found on Mangione indicate he wanted to get even with the ‘corporate greed’.

The message seems to be gaining traction. Reuters has reported “Wanted” posters with the faces of CEOs have appeared on walls in New York. Websites are selling Mangione merchandise, including hats with “CEO Hunter” printed across a bullseye.

One week after the murder, Jay Feinman’s 14-year-old book ‘Delay, Deny, Defend’ had shot to the top of Amazon’s insurance law category. US companies meanwhile are scrambling to ramp up security for their top brass; and healthcare insurers have gone in to a huddle on how to clean up.