FIIs re-enter India, buy Rs 22,766 crore in the first two weeks of December

After selling rigorously for more than two months, foreign investors have again started buying Indian equities. As per data available, they made a net investment of Rs 22,766 crore in the first two weeks of December as valuations became attractive and expectations of rate cut by the US Federal Reserve gained momentum,

"The total buy figure including the exchange buying and buying through the ‘primary market and others category’ stood at Rs 22765 crores as on 13th December (NSDL).

FII buying has triggered a rally in largecaps particularly in banking and IT,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.