Air India revamps network, optimises Delhi-Paris, Frankfurt flight schedules

NEW DELHI: Air India will revamp its international network by deploying retrofitted A320 neo aircraft, erstwhile Vistara's A321 neo and B787-9 planes on certain routes as well as optimise schedules for flights from Delhi to Paris and Frankfurt.

According to a relsease on Monday, the Tata Group-owned airline, which is undergoing an ambitious five-year transformation plan, will deploy its retrofitted A320 neos for all flights between Delhi and Bangkok from January 16, 2025. These planes will have fully refreshed interiors across the economy, premium economy, and business classes.

Air India will also start a fourth daily flight between Delhi and Bangkok from January 1, 2025. Currently, it has three daily services on this route.

Further, the carrier will deploy erstwhile Vistara's A321 neos and B787-9s on certain routes. Delhi-Frankfurt and Mumbai-Frankfurt services are now operated with B787-9s while twice-a-day Mumbai-Singapore flight will be operated with A321 neos from January 1, 2025.

The release said from January 1, 2025, B787-9 will be deployed for a daily flight between Delhi and Singapore, and A321 neos will be operated for two daily flights on the same route.