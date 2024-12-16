Bombay HC asks Lulu to get prior licence to play copyrighted recordings

MUMBAI: In a significant development that will strengthen the copyrights of music records, the Bombay High Court has ordered Lulu International Shopping Malls to get a prior licence agreement done from Phonographic Performance (PPL) to use their recordings at its premises.

The interim judgment delivered earlier this month by Bombay High Court judge RI Chagla, a copy of which was uploaded on the court's website Monday, establishes the important precedents for the use of sound recordings/music in public spaces. The order reinforces the need for businesses to respect copyright laws and obtain proper licensing for the use of protected content.

Reacting to the judgement, a spokesman of Phonographic Performance told TNIE that “the court order underscores the importance of copyright laws and their compliance and fair compensation for the use of sound recordings. This ruling is a crucial step in ensuring that artists and producers receive their due recognition and remuneration."

The copyright infringement suit was filed by PPL against Lulu International Shopping Malls for regular infringement of its copyrights since 2022. Lulu Shopping Malls used to procure a licence from PPL until 2022 for copyrighted sound recordings. During various events organized in the mall premises sound recordings were played to the public without licence.