Coal India spends Rs 1,209 crore on solar projects

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday said that state-owned CIL has spent a total of Rs 1,209 crore on ground-mounted solar power projects with a capacity of 661 MW.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) has a plan to achieve 3,000 MW solar project capacity by 2027-28 which consists of 211.59 MW in the current fiscal, 697.85 MW in FY26, 1,235 MW in FY27 and 785 MW in FY28, Coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy said in reply to Rajya Sabha.

To ensure the timely execution of the solar projects, the PSU has taken various measures like posting CIL Engineers at the solar project site for effective monitoring and supervising of project activities on a day-to-day basis and coordination with various statutory authorities for expediting clearances.

The minister further said that Singareni Collieries Company Ltd has spent Rs 1,182. 60 crore on solar projects while NLC India Ltd has spent Rs 6,723. 59 crore on such projects. CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production.