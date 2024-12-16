Dixon Technologies shares soar after announcing joint venture with Chinese mobile maker Vivo

NEW DELHI: A day after announcing a joint venture with Chinese mobile maker Vivo on Sunday, the shares of contract manufacturer Dixon Technology jumped 5% to a day's high of Rs 18,321.15.

The Noida-based contract manufacturer, Dixon Technology, along with Vivo, will manufacture mobile phones for Vivo and other companies. Currently, Dixon manufactures phones for Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, Oppo, Transsion, Google, and Nothing.

In an exchange filing, Dixon said it signed a binding term sheet, under which Dixon will hold 51% of the share capital, while Vivo India will have a 49% share. However, the companies have not revealed any financial details of the agreement.

This is Dixon's second partnership with a Chinese mobile maker. Earlier this year, the company acquired a majority stake in Ismartu India, the manufacturing unit of Chinese brand Transsion Holdings, by purchasing a 50.10% stake for Rs 238.36 crore in cash.

Vivo already operates a 170-acre manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, with an investment of Rs 3,000 crore. The facility has an annual capacity to produce 120 million smartphones.

Lately, the Indian government has eased visa norms for Chinese techno workers. Additionally, the government has asked Chinese smartphone brands to induct Indian equity partners in their local operations and appoint Indian executives in key roles. Earlier major chinese mobile maker were charged with non-compliance with Indian laws, evading taxes, and foreign exchange violations.